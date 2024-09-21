AI must be guided by humanism and compassion, not just tech experts

I recently participated in the “Middle Eastern North African International Security Conference on Artificial Intelligence”. Did you exclaim, “Whoa, you?” I had warned the organisers of my deficiency as a techie. However, they sought my perspective as a user and business leader. We had a deal.

Reflective conversation with the erudite S Ramadorai, copious readings, and reliance on natural intelligence helped me to prepare for this plenary session. Fellow panelists were serious techies like former Google-X chief business officer Mo Gawdat and Ali Zubayd, director general of cyber security, Saudi Arabia. Mo Gawdat had transformed from being