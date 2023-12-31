Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AI needs global rules that won't stifle innovation

The regulators in all the countries must get their acts together and pool their wisdom to evolve a uniform set of laws to manage the transition

artificial intelligence business fintech
Premium

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new year begins today with prospects of technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), shaping the way we work and the way we use our time. The regulators in all the countries must get their acts together and pool their wisdom to evolve a uniform set of laws to manage the transition.
 
After the Second World War, the world was divided into two major blocks led by the United States (US) and the Soviet Union, with the third world not having much say on anything. The countries in the western block, however, decided to co-operate and move towards easier movement of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Data protection bill: Govt mulls exempting startups from data sharing rules

Latest LTC rules that govt employees should know before booking air tickets

You will be able to get SIM cards without paper forms from January 1

Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion

Independent body, risk-based framework: TRAI suggests regulations for AI

Unclaimed assets: Create searchable databases

The big change at RBI

The consensus bullish forecast

Decoding India's dress code

Central theme of '24: Fight with inflation for growth

Topics : artifical intelligence United States United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon