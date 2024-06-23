AI reckoning for world's ad industry at Cannes Lions

Walking along the Promenade de la Croisette during Cannes Lions 2024, one could be forgiven for thinking that a global technology conference was underway. The billboards along the Croisette boasted of an impressive presence of technology companies. And the stages among a cluster of white tents on the beach were awash with chatter on technology.

The debate was: Is technology killing creativity in advertising and marketing or strengthening it?

This question has shaken the industry to the core. Cannes Lions has a 70-year-old history of being the creative industry’s annual celebration of excellence. Gathered at the French Riviera, advertising