AI transforms credit rating agencies, enhancing accuracy and efficiency

Understanding complex financial numbers to assess the financial health of organisations is not an easy task. Solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) are now helping rating agencies predict the future with better results.

“CareEdge Ratings has been at the forefront of integrating AI and ML (machine learning) into its credit rating processes. By leveraging AI-driven predictive analytics, CareEdge Ratings enhances its ability to assess credit risk with greater accuracy and efficiency,” says Mehul Pandya, managing director and group chief executive officer of the agency.

“The agency employs advanced AI models to analyse a wide range of data sources, including financial