AI transforms credit rating agencies, enhancing accuracy and efficiency

AI and machine learning tools can analyse a variety of information like financial statements, market trends and price fluctuations. They continuously learn and adapt

Understanding complex financial numbers to assess the financial health of organisations is not an easy task. Solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) are now helping rating agencies predict the future with better results.
Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

“CareEdge Ratings has been at the forefront of integrating AI and ML (machine learning) into its credit rating processes. By leveraging AI-driven predictive analytics, CareEdge Ratings enhances its ability to assess credit risk with greater accuracy and efficiency,” says Mehul Pandya, managing director and group chief executive officer of the agency.
 
“The agency employs advanced AI models to analyse a wide range of data sources, including financial
Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion Rating agencies Technology

