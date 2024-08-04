Air pollution is a great equaliser

Air pollution is deadly. This is no longer a question of debate. Most of us who live in the gas chamber that our cities are know that the air is not fit to breathe. But what are we doing about it? This is where the matter gets murkier than the air we are forced to inhale. Let’s understand why we are not winning this battle for blue skies and clear lungs.



In 2019, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), as it is called, to fix the