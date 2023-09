These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

G20 & beyond: Multilateral banks take centre stage

Behind the rise of India Inc's daughters

Taming Big Tech: Battles are raging on more than one front

Taming Big Tech: Battles are raging on more than one front

Debris on ocean floor could be from alien civilisation: Harvard scientist

Nasa tracks two large asteroids approaching Earth at more than 30,000 kmph

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Why the likelihood of UFOs, aliens playing peekaboo with humans is remote

The enigma of life’s origin continues to baffle scientists, as does the question: Are we earthlings the sole inhabitants of this boundless universe? If Jaime Maussan, a self-proclaimed expert on

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com