Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / All EOU, AAH, SEZ exports during extended period should get Rodtep benefits

All EOU, AAH, SEZ exports during extended period should get Rodtep benefits

Rodtep scheme seeks to refund the duties/taxes/levies, at Central, State and local level, borne on manufacture and distribution of the exported product, which are not rebated through any other schemes

Trade, Container, Economy
Premium

(Photo: Reuters)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commerce Ministry has notified extension of the Rodtep (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products) scheme for export of products manufactured by advance authorisation holders (AAH), export oriented units (EOU) and units in special economic zones (SEZ) retrospectively from January 1, 2025, to February 5, 2025. This will give many exporters some money they were not expecting but the way the government has gone about it is quite surprising, because this extension should have come before December 31, 2024.
 
Rodtep scheme seeks to refund the duties/taxes/levies, at the Central, State and local level, borne on the manufacture and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Special economic zone trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon