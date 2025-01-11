An open letter to Prof Mohd Yunus: From revenge to responsibility

Respected and dear Prof Yunus,
At the very outset, I am conflicted about whether I should congratulate you or commiserate with you. Usually, one wouldn’t need to qualify such a brilliant ascent to power with caution. But the challenge of leading a large, populous, and still largely poor nation in the subcontinent cannot be taken lightly.
Nevertheless, congratulations first. When I had the privilege of spending a couple of days with you, at a large philanthropy conference in Hubballi-Dharwad in early 2016, I was awed by your sincerity, gentle manner, and yet a firm belief in your ability to master
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper