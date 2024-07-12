Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

An unfair landslide?

The fairness or unfairness of the first-past-the-post voting system goes beyond mere vote shares

UK election
Premium

Photo: Freepik

Mihir S Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 10:39 PM IST
The past fortnight has shown us that our electoral system can appear fundamentally unfair. Constituency-based first-past-the-post (FPTP) voting, the electoral process used for legislatures in India, England, and the United States (US), seems to be only marginally reflective of real preferences in countries with only two real parties, like the US. But the moment that you have a more fragmented polity, this begins to fall apart.

In the United Kingdom’s general election, for example, the Labour Party won a historic majority of 412 seats out of 650. That’s over 60 per cent, closing in on two-thirds. Yet they
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi & 'jai jawan, jai kisan' trap

PremiumGame, Gender, gender diversity in game

Where play meets politics

trade war, trade, exports, US-China, US, China, tariff, import, protectionism

Are Americans ready for the US-China trade war?

bank, NPA, banking

Best of BS Opinion: Banking sector continues to confound, targeting poverty

Premiumbank, NPA, banking

Banking sector continues to confound

Topics : BS Opinion Political parties Britain elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon