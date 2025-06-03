Annapurna-I, in the footsteps of French mountaineer Maurice Herzog

In the year 1950, the well-known French explorer and mountaineer Maurice Herzog came to Nepal with the aim of climbing Mount Everest. Instead, he ended up identifying a route to the 8,000-metre Annapurna-I, one of the northern spurs of the Annapurna massif. He scaled the peak but suffered severe frostbite in his hands and feet and remained severely handicapped for the rest of his life. Herzog has recorded his adventures in a very popular book titled “Annapurna: First Conquest of an 8,000-metre Peak”. While the trail to the Annapurna North Base Camp was known, it was rarely used. It was