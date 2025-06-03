Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Annapurna-I, in the footsteps of French mountaineer Maurice Herzog

Annapurna-I, in the footsteps of French mountaineer Maurice Herzog

Herzog has recorded his adventures in a very popular book titled "Annapurna: First Conquest of an 8,000-metre Peak"

Mountains reflect in Panchkunda Lake. (PHOTO: SHYAM SARAN)
premium

Mountains reflect in Panchkunda Lake. (PHOTO: SHYAM SARAN)

Shyam Saran
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the year 1950, the well-known French explorer and mountaineer Maurice Herzog came to Nepal with the aim of climbing Mount Everest. Instead, he ended up identifying a route to the 8,000-metre Annapurna-I, one of the northern spurs of the Annapurna massif. He scaled the peak but suffered severe frostbite in his hands and feet and remained severely handicapped for the rest of his life. Herzog has recorded his adventures in a very popular book titled “Annapurna: First Conquest of an 8,000-metre Peak”. While the trail to the Annapurna North Base Camp was known, it was rarely used. It was
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Annapurna Devi Mountaineers Mountaineering France Mount Everest
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon