Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / As AI reshapes work, journalism relives its own arc of automation story

As AI reshapes work, journalism relives its own arc of automation story

What has materially impacted the journalist profession is Google and the rise of online media

News, Media
premium

Increasingly, software has come to dominate a desk producer’s life. If you use MS Word, the software helpfully underlines spelling errors and even grammatical infelicities to improve your editing and proofreading chops.

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The threat of artificial intelligence (AI) wiping out swathes of occupations is becoming a grim reality when you note the pace of layoffs and the slowdown in hiring by Big Tech, banking, insurance, high-end manufacturing, and even the travel and hotel industries. The warp-speed pace of change has caught the world unawares. But technological change has been eliminating jobs since the post-war global manufacturing boom, well before AI made its job-threatening entrance on the world stage. The difference was that the pace of change was relatively slow. It was information technology (IT) that changed the velocity of the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Indian news media media industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon