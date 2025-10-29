Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / As FTAs loom, India must push sector-specific efficiencies in value chains

As FTAs loom, India must push sector-specific efficiencies in value chains

India's trade negotiations must be accompanied by sector-specific strategies to upgrade and align industries with global standards

Trade negotiations
premium

The other important aspect that needs attention is the changing nature of the T&C global value chain. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanti)

Amita Batra
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India-United States negotiations are reported to be “very close” to a trade deal (Business Standard, October 25, 2025). However, given that a trade deal with the US, when accomplished, will not be a World Trade Organization-compliant, legally-binding free trade agreement (FTA), the bilateral trade environment will continue to be ridden with uncertainty. The objective of export market diversification, therefore, remains paramount for India and FTAs can help achieve this objective.
 
So, it is encouraging to note that after having signed a comprehensive FTA with the United Kingdom (UK) earlier this year, India’s FTA negotiations
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion trade negotiations Trade talks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon