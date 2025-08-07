As GPS disruptions grow, India eyes indigenous quantum navigation boost

Recent conflicts have highlighted the rise of remote warfare, where jets, missiles, and drones dominate without the need for mass troop deployment. Targeting from a distance relies on precise navigation enabled by satellite systems such as GPS (United States), Glonass (Russia), Galileo (European Union), and BeiDou (China), which guide across long distances. Given the critical role of satellite navigation in remote warfare, disrupting it has become a key tactic. Modern conflicts increasingly feature methods like jamming (flooding receivers with noise), spoofing (sending false location data), and meaconing (rebroadcasting delayed or altered signals). Other techniques include electromagnetic shielding, signal masking, and