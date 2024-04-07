Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

As the weather gets worse, act on financial inclusion

Poor households are the most vulnerable in extreme weather. Women bear a disproportionate burden as they source scarce water and work in high temperatures

wtaer crisis
Premium

Sumita Kale
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brown slopes greeting winter tourists in the Himalayas are the latest in a series of headlines on climate change. The year 2023 was the world’s warmest on record. For India it was the second-warmest after 2016, with monsoon rainfall hitting a five-year low. This change hasn’t happened overnight. Research by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water found startling numbers: 2005 had 140 floods, a record, in 69 districts. The number of affected districts rose to 151 in 2019. As much as 80 per cent of India lives in districts vulnerable to extreme climate events; a third of the districts
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Dharamsala weather may play spoilsport today

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Bengaluru water crisis: With no end in sight, city scrambles to save water

World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather forecast today

Insurance: High surrender charges deter exits

All the RBI's men

Politics for nuclear winter

A wholesome policy

Monetary policy review: Optimism on growth, caution on inflation

Topics : BS Opinion money management Water crisis weather warning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMI vs DC LIVE Score LSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon