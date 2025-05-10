Asim Munir's speech, Pahalgam and a plan to reverse Kashmir peace

Nobody can be sure why a Pahalgam-level provocation was carried out, and at this time. Or, precisely on April 22. We can, however, offer some educated analysis and connect a few two and twos.

The first piece in this jigsaw is the April 16 speech by General Asim Munir. The bombast over the two-nation theory and Islamic history apart, the relevant element was the reference to Kashmir — and the claim that “it is our jugular vein, we will not forget it.”

Kashmir as the jugular (shah rag) is standard fare of Pakistan Studies, a compulsory subject in Pakistani curriculum.