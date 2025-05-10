Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Asim Munir's speech, Pahalgam and a plan to reverse Kashmir peace

Asim Munir's speech, Pahalgam and a plan to reverse Kashmir peace

Pahalgam wasn't plotted in the week since his speech; it must have taken weeks, if not months, of planning

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir
Premium

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir (Screengrab)

Shekhar Gupta Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nobody can be sure why a Pahalgam-level provocation was carried out, and at this time. Or, precisely on April 22. We can, however, offer some educated analysis and connect a few two and twos.
 
The first piece in this jigsaw is the April 16 speech by General Asim Munir. The bombast over the two-nation theory and Islamic history apart, the relevant element was the reference to Kashmir — and the claim that “it is our jugular vein, we will not forget it.”
 
Kashmir as the jugular (shah rag) is standard fare of Pakistan Studies, a compulsory subject in Pakistani curriculum.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Narendra Modi Pakistan army Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attacks BS Opinion tourism sector ceasefire violations India-Pakistan conflict

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon