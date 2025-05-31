Asim Munir tightens grip, but that fifth star could spell trouble for India

What can a Pakistan Army chief do with a fifth star that he couldn’t with four? What can a Pakistan Army chief, master of all he surveys, do as Field Marshal that he couldn’t as a mere General?

It’s tempting to say, little more. This is just a bit more bling on his collar, cap, car, and, when he chooses, on his pulpit — a main battle tank. That must be the question also assailing his mind.

He knows that he can’t have this fifth star and do nothing more with it. Should India worry?

The short answer