In 2015, the government replaced the more focused but messier schemes like Focus Market Scheme, Focus Product Scheme, Market-linked Focus Product Scheme, Vishesh Krishi Gram Udyog Scheme etc. with a simpler Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS). Yet, the merchandise exports in 2019-20 remained at about $

The Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-20 targeted doubling of exports of goods and services from $466 billion in 2013-14. By 2019-20, the exports grew to only $526 billion, a compounded annual growth (CAGR) of only 2.45 per cent. By 2022-23, the exports grew to $770 billion, far short of the $932 billion targeted to be achieved by 2019-20. That is a CAGR of only 5.74 per cent over 9 years.