Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Arm's-length regulators need protection from executive interference

Arm's-length regulators need protection from executive interference

The notion that "democratic accountability" justifies conferring such unfettered power on Executive is not just incorrect, but also shows inadequate understanding of modern structures of governance

Federal Reserve
premium

These events serve as a timely reminder of a foundational principle of governance in democracies, namely the separation of powers and its obverse, checks and balances. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanti)

K P Krishnan
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Recent reports from the United States indicate that President Donald Trump has attempted to fire Governor Lisa Cook of the Federal Reserve. This action is unprecedented and has prompted a lawsuit from Ms Cook, who has refused to step down. The legality of the move is being (apparently successfully) challenged, as the law allows the President to remove a governor only “for cause”. The Trump Department of Justice had earlier initiated a criminal investigation against her, and Mr Trump has claimed that’s sufficient grounds to sack her.  
These events serve as a timely reminder of a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion US President Donald Trump American democracy Indian democracy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon