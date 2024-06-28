Attracting Netravalkars

The average Indian male loathes Saurabh Netravalkar. At 21, the Mumbaikar was selected to study computer engineering at the prestigious Cornell University in the United States. Years later, he joined Oracle as a software engineer in California.

Netravalkar’s accomplishments do not end here. He is an international cricketer who won a crucial T20 World Cup game in the Super Over against Pakistan, plays the ukulele like a pro, and is an accomplished singer with a mellifluous, honey-dipped voice. If he sets his mind to it, he could ace the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition as well.

Indeed, Netravalkar is