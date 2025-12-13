Australia's under-16 gamble: Social media ban's impact may take 10-15 years

Australia’s restrictions on access to social media for under-16s affect platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit and streaming sites like Kick and Twitch. These must now set up age verification to prevent Australian kids setting up accounts and close down existing accounts of under-16 Australians. The Australian government is considering expanding the ban to some gaming platforms. There will be legal challenges, and there may also be copycat legislation in other nations.

The proximate trigger for the ban was the tragic deaths of cyberbullied children. The results of a study commissioned by the Australian government indicated