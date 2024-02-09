Avoiding the middle-income trap

In 2018, the government set a target of achieving a gross domestic product (GDP) of $5 trillion by 2025. The GDP was then approximately $2.7 trillion, implying a target growth rate of over 9 per cent. The most optimistic guesses for India’s GDP circa March 2024 are around $4.1 trillion, with the $5 trillion mark looking likely to be crossed circa 2027.

The World Bank assessed GDP at around $3.4 trillion in 2022, and some estimates indicate the 2024 GDP is closer to $3.9 trillion. This looks reasonable with a growth rate of about 7 per cent ($4.1 trillion would