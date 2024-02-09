Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Avoiding the middle-income trap

Unless substantial reforms are undertaken to improve India's freedom rankings, it may remain stuck within the Upper-Middle-Income range beyond 2030

middle income, GDP, income, per capita income
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
In 2018, the government set a target of achieving a gross domestic product (GDP) of $5 trillion by 2025. The GDP was then approximately $2.7 trillion, implying a target growth rate of over 9 per cent. The most optimistic guesses for India’s GDP circa March 2024 are around $4.1 trillion, with the $5 trillion mark looking likely to be crossed circa 2027.

The World Bank assessed GDP at around $3.4 trillion in 2022, and some estimates indicate the 2024 GDP is closer to $3.9 trillion. This looks reasonable with a growth rate of about 7 per cent ($4.1 trillion would
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Savings puzzle: Does the fall in financial savings show household distress?

7 key changes to Senior Citizen's Savings Scheme: All you need to know

Savings declined but resulted in rise in assets: SBI chief economist

Statsguru: Six charts explain the cost of lower financial savings

Govt relaxes norms for small savings schemes: Check details here

Finding community

India Shining, 20 years on

Status quo: Das has promises to keep...

Manufacture or service: Must we choose?

Land and the problem of inequity

Topics : Gross domestic product lower-middle income Income mismatch BS Opinion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon