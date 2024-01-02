Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ayodhya & India's new tryst with destiny

UP's economic rise will be, in part, driven by religious tourism, and that is a welcome development

Ram mandir
Premium

R Jagannathan
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
India has been on course for a new tryst with destiny since the late 1980s, with the rise of Mandal politics and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’S) ability to tap into the complementarities between the two culminated in a first term for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance from 1998 to 2004. Although it lost some steam during the United Progressive Alliance years, it has now again picked up pace under Narendra Modi. The second tryst will hit its first major milestone when the Ram Mandir is consecrated on January 22 in Ayodhya.

This article will focus
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram Lalla idol by Arun Yogiraj selected for Ayodhya temple; details here

'We have lost our masjid': Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Ram temple opening

Ayodhya mosque to be named after the Prophet Muhammad; design finalised

Supreme Court committee orders protection of religious buildings in Manipur

Fostering R&D and innovation in pharma and medtech sector

A tech-first approach for Viksit Bharat

Understanding GST revenue performance

A battle for the future of copyright

AI needs global rules that won't stifle innovation

Topics : Ayodhya case BS Opinion tourism Gross domestic product

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon