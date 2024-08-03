Back and forth in time

The Universal Humanitarian Church (UHC) is a repressive, regressive organisation that isolates its members from their family and friends, and leeches money from them. Chapman Farm in Norfolk, UK, where it indoctrinates its members is a hotbed of abuse and murder; life there could break the strongest of souls. When a client with a son in the clutches of the church seeks help, private detective Robin Ellacott infiltrates the cult. She and her partner Cormoran Strike, eventually bring it down but not before lots of trauma and mayhem.



The Running Grave, the seventh and latest book in