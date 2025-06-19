Backed by private capital, India's nuclear energy set for transformation

When Homi Bhabha unveiled India’s nuclear programme in the 1950s, the vision was profound: An indigenous path to energy independence built on pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs), fast breeder reactors (FBRs), and ultimately, thorium-based systems to unlock the country’s vast reserves. This early promise unfolded slowly. The Tarapur Atomic Power Station, India’s first, was commissioned in 1969, but progress stalled under the weight of post-1974 sanctions, limited uranium reserves, technological hurdles, and policy caution. Even today, nuclear power accounts for just 8.8 Gw of India’s 466 Gw installed power capacity.

It has now been 20 years since the announcement of