Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli strikes damage Iran's main nuclear site at Natanz, says IAEA

Israeli strikes damage Iran's main nuclear site at Natanz, says IAEA

No change has been reported at Esfahan and Fordow according to the United Nations nuclear watchdog

Natanz nuclear facility in Iran

Natanz nuclear facility in Iran

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli strikes have damaged underground uranium enrichment facilities at Iran’s main nuclear fuel production site, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday, citing analysis of satellite imagery taken after Friday’s attacks.
 
"Based on continued analysis of high resolution satellite imagery collected after Friday’s attacks, the IAEA has identified additional elements that indicate direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at Natanz. No change to report at Esfahan and Fordow," the United Nations nuclear watchdog posted on X.
  (This story will be updated with more details.)

More From This Section

European Union

EU plans legally binding ban on Russian gas imports by end of 2027

unilever

Unilever proposes Peter ter Kulve as CEO of listed ice cream unit

Bain Capital

Surgery Partners declines Bain Capital bid, stays publicly listed company

Google app

'Very critical': Google India head on tackling misinformation in AI era

VInfast

VinFast partners with Global Assure to build EV service network in India

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon