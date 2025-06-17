Israeli strikes damage Iran's main nuclear site at Natanz, says IAEA

Israeli strikes have damaged underground uranium enrichment facilities at Iran’s main nuclear fuel production site, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday, citing analysis of satellite imagery taken after Friday’s attacks.
"Based on continued analysis of high resolution satellite imagery collected after Friday’s attacks, the IAEA has identified additional elements that indicate direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at Natanz. No change to report at Esfahan and Fordow," the United Nations nuclear watchdog posted on X.