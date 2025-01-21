Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Bailing out a PSU: Govt's equity infusion in RINL signals a shift in policy

Bailing out a PSU: Govt's equity infusion in RINL signals a shift in policy

During the current year, RINL's total liabilities have risen to over Rs 35,000 crore, with defaults on its loan repayment and interest payment

psu
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

A K Bhattacharya Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a financial package of Rs 11,440 crore to revive the ailing Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), a state-owned enterprise that operates the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The package included an equity infusion of Rs 10,300 crore into RINL and the conversion of Rs 1,140 crore of its working-capital loans into 7 per cent non-cumulative preference share capital that could be redeemed after 10 years.
 
During the current year, RINL’s total liabilities have risen to over Rs 35,000 crore, with defaults on its loan repayment and interest payment. Therefore, last week’s decisions
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : RINL Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd PSUs public sector undertakings PSUs BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon