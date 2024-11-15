Business Standard
Neighbourly insights: Pollsters ask voters to predict neighbours' choices

Instead of asking voters about their own preferences, pollsters are asking them to predict who their neighbours will vote for-adding a new twist to political polls

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

The US elections have thrown a spotlight on a controversial polling method called the “Neighbour Effect.” A French national who calls himself “Theo” made a significant fortune betting on Donald Trump.
 
Theo put the equivalent of at least $30 million in bets on a Trump victory on the crypto currency betting site Polymarket. He may have received winnings of somewhere between $48 million and $84 million, according to various analysts. Theo bet on an Electoral College victory, Trump winning in four key swing states, and a win of the popular vote for the Republican.
 
He claims to have placed these
