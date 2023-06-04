Banks up to tricks with bad loans again?



*Good borrowers were being persuaded to enter into structured deals with a stressed borrower to conceal the stress; *Bringing two lenders together to evergreen each other’s loans by sale and buyback of loans or debt instruments;

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organised a conference of the directors of public-sector banks (PSBs). In his inaugural address, the RBI governor made some startling comments. He said: “One of the critical areas where the role of directors is very significant is in ensuring the integrity of financial statements … We have come across instances where so-called smart accounting methods were adopted to artificially boost the financial performance of the bank.” What had RBI inspectors discovered? In the words of the governor, they had come across tricks “to conceal the real status of stressed loans”, such as: