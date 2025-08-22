Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Bans won't kill gambling, money gaming will just shift to the Dark Web

Bans won't kill gambling, money gaming will just shift to the Dark Web

As attempts to ban card games in Stalinist Russia show, they simply move underground - or, in the case of online gaming, to the Dark Web

gambling industry, Online gambling, gaming industry
premium

The new online gaming rules attempt to succeed where Comrade Stalin and Ayatollah Khomeini failed. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the 1930s, contract bridge maven Ely Culbertson, who also owned a playing card manufacturing business, went on a tour of the Soviet Union. He was told that sales of cards in the USSR were down 40 per cent year-on-year, and the commissars hoped sales would fall by at least 20 per cent annually until they dropped to zero. 
When he asked why, it was explained that Comrade Stalin wished to eradicate gambling and, therefore, shut down all card games. But it had been discovered that if local cards were unavailable, Russians would play with smuggled Swedish ones. Hence, the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Dark Web gambling industry Online gambling gaming industry BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon