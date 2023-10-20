Battlefield sagas

Epics have often been described as battle songs of the lost world. The value of long, winding narratives that rolled together myths and legends, ballads of heroism, ideas about cosmography, and the fate of humanity among other things, is largely measured in academic discourses or by the creative arts today. But can they shine a light on the present, at a time when two wars have engulfed the world?

In a century that once held out the promise of peace, blood