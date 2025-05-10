Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 01:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / BBC's AI-powered Christie course stirs ethical storm in writing world

BBC's AI-powered Christie course stirs ethical storm in writing world

BBC's AI revival of Agatha Christie to teach crime writing has sparked ethical alarm - but is it really an abomination?

agatha christie
Premium

Agatha Christie is the most successful novelist of all time. | Source: pixabay.com

Sandeep Goyal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 1:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Here’s the offer: “Want to write the perfect crime story? In this once-in-a-lifetime course — created in collaboration with Agatha Christie’s family and built entirely on her own words about the craft — let the Queen of Crime Fiction herself show you how”. Wanna apply? Thanks to a new AI-assisted course from BBC Maestro (priced at £79), aspiring crime writers can now learn the craft directly from the queen of whodunnits herself, or at least from a convincingly reimagined version of her.
 
The course, titled Agatha Christie: Writing, brings Christie’s storytelling insights to life through a digitally reconstructed version of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Agatha Christie writing Literature BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon