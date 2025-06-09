Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Beating China's mineral dominance requires more than removing bottlenecks

Beating China's mineral dominance requires more than removing bottlenecks

The challenge is not a small one, for it will affect almost every part of the economy - manufacturing, services, and even agriculture

coal
premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Laveesh Bhandari
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stealth aircraft, drones, computer chips, electric motors, batteries, surveillance equipment, and mobile phones all rely on a class of minerals we now call critical minerals.  Unfortunately, India has limited domestic critical mineral resources and processing expertise; together, these gaps compromise the realisation of our manufacturing ambitions.  
 
The challenge is not a small one, for it will affect almost every part of the economy — manufacturing, services, and even agriculture. Take, for instance, our path towards greater electrification of the economy, where combustion-based energy steadily gives way to electricity.  This requires greater electricity storage, both for utilities and for mobility. Therefore,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Mining industry manufacturing services
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon