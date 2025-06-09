Beating China's mineral dominance requires more than removing bottlenecks

Stealth aircraft, drones, computer chips, electric motors, batteries, surveillance equipment, and mobile phones all rely on a class of minerals we now call critical minerals. Unfortunately, India has limited domestic critical mineral resources and processing expertise; together, these gaps compromise the realisation of our manufacturing ambitions.

The challenge is not a small one, for it will affect almost every part of the economy — manufacturing, services, and even agriculture. Take, for instance, our path towards greater electrification of the economy, where combustion-based energy steadily gives way to electricity. This requires greater electricity storage, both for utilities and for mobility. Therefore,