Behind the 'Russia tilt'

In this section

The HR ailment of public sector banks

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

Lessons from a year of war

A monster from the past

Dealing with the diaspora

The $60 price cap on Russian oil may not hit Indian purchases: Report

India, Russia to work on developing hypersonic version of BrahMos: Report

China trying to revive ties with the US via the Wall Street route: Report

Top headlines: Modi, Scholz discuss ties; Ant Group to pare stake in Paytm

India-US Trade Policy Forum to boost bilateral trade and investment

More than a year has passed since the armies of the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and in this period the Indian government’s apparent determination to remain neutral in the conflict only seems to have intensified. In fact, if anything “neutrality” is a code for “leaning towards Moscow” — since, for example, senior Russian ministers are regularly feted in New Delhi, but similar interactions with Ukraine are, to put it mildly, rare.

There are many reasons that could be given for this choice — and indeed, are given at tedious length and risible self-righteousness by people from government-friendly spokesmen to Sovietophile nostalgists of a certain age. Here are some:

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com