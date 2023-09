These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

G20 summit will boost India's travel and tourism industry

Is the economy surging or decelerating: Understanding India's growth rate

New Delhi G20 summit has changed the nature and scope of global dialogue

Seeking cultural roots: Beyond name change, regimes, and identity politics

Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?

Consumers as political bellwether: What duality in sentiment may mean

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

PM's 'guarantee', cyclists, and the challenge of long-run economic growth

India’s governments at the Centre and in the states are not the world’s biggest spenders. In many regions, governments have been spending more in relation to their country’s gross domestic

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com