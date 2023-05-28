Better numbers in private projects

While the Indian state dominates the airwaves, it is a small part of the economy. Almost all output and jobs are made in the private sector. Everything that happens by way of state action should be seen as modifying incentives for private people to invest. In this fundamental sense, public policy is not a game of muscular action in the economy. It is the game of establishing conditions in which the private sector will engage in muscular action in the economy. Similarly, the financial system should best be seen as creating conditions for non-financial firms to build the economy. Policy and finance are the means to an

Three hoops to jump to be convinced that torrid growth will come Private investment is the most important component of Indian growth. For a long time now, it has fared poorly. The long decline bottomed out in 2021 and recent evidence shows gains. This is an important beginning, but we don’t yet know if it will play out into a big growth episode.