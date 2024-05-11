Beyond hawks and doves

When Sikh pilgrims from India were visiting Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi recently, Maryam Nawaz Sharif—chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province—joined them for a meal in the langar hall of the gurudwara. On this occasion, she made a public statement about opening doors of friendship between neighbours. Recalling her ancestral roots in Jatti Umra, a village near Amritsar in Indian Punjab, and her father Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to cross-border dialogue, she made a strong emotional appeal.

News reports indicate that her uncle Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been approached by business leaders to initiate trade talks