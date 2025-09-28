Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Beyond the tariff tears: The 99 per cent opportunity in India's MSME engine

Beyond the tariff tears: The 99 per cent opportunity in India's MSME engine

The number of exporting MSMEs, despite a commendable trebling in the last four years, was a meagre 173,350 in May last year

MSME
premium

This current confluence of tariffs and trade reconfiguration offers India an extraordinary opportunity to transform its massive MSME sector.

Tulsi Jayakumar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent spectre of 50 per cent “Trump tariffs” targeting key Indian export sectors — particularly textile, sea food, and gems and jewellery — has generated understandable anxiety across several geographical clusters. The anticipation of a financial squeeze on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Surat, where 80 per cent of diamond-export units are concentrated, and in Tiruppur, where garment exporters face the potential of cumulative duties soaring over 61 per cent, is a genuine crisis. These tariffs, which are seen to affect sectors that account for a significant 25 per cent of India’s exports to the United States,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : MSMEs Trump tariffs Diamond industry garment exports BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon