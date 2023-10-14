Beyond the war in Gaza

A week into the geopolitical crisis sparked by Hamas’s incredibly brutal attacks, we can break it down in three dimensions. The first, as you would expect, is the debate over how to fairly describe this, especially considering the controversy over the BBC and its Canadian sibling, the CBC, insisting on not calling Hamas terrorists.

We have seen two kinds of response across most of the world. One condemns these attacks as pure terrorism, and endorses Israel’s right to defend itself.