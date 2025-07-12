Bhagwat sets off jitters at 75: BJP's shift towards empowering youth

Please do not fall into the trap of the usual cliches like “setting the cat among the pigeons” over the statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief (Sarsanghachalak) Mohan Bhagwat that, once they attain the age of 75, leaders should think of retiring and yield to younger colleagues.

This caution is needed because in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and particularly the BJP-RSS relations, there will always be the Modi exception. To think that this is a nudge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step down as he turns 75 on September 17 this year, six days after Mr Bhagwat,