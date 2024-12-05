Biases hinder creation of theatre commands critical for battlefield synergy

India has one of the world’s largest militaries, numbering about 1.4 million soldiers, sailors and airmen. It is among the most disciplined armed forces and has won accolades and acclaim across the globe for its bravery and tactical acumen. For almost two centuries, British imperial power across Asia was backstopped by the British Indian Army. In some of the most stirring moments in the history of war, such as the Battle of Ypres in World War I and the Burma Campaign in World War II, Indian troops snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Yet, to this day, India does