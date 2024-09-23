Bidenomics under scrutiny: Will economic populism win US votes?

The United States (US) has run an unprecedented political economy experiment, the results of which will shortly be known to us. In that country’s presidential election, Vice-President Kamala Harris, now the nominee of the Democratic Party, is neck and neck, according to the polls, with former President Donald Trump, who has refashioned the Republican Party into his vehicle. It is, many would argue, just another test to see if moderate centrist politics, as represented by the Democratic Party of Ms Harris and her boss President Joe Biden, can hold off the insurgent threat of populist movements such