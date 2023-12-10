Big profits for unpleasant people?

When Saddam Hussain invaded Kuwait on August 2, 1990, the price of crude oil went up in a short period from about $40 to about $90. There were rumours at the time that some persons connected with the Iraqi regime had established positions on crude oil derivatives ahead of time. An investigation was triggered, which did not uncover evidence in support of the claim.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com