Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / With a loyal voter base, Nitish Kumar remains invaluable NDA member for now

With a loyal voter base, Nitish Kumar remains invaluable NDA member for now

Now it's all jibes about his chameleon-like politics and fading grip on the administration. But there was a time Nitish had the BJP trembling in the state

Nitish Kumar
premium

For the BJP, the JD(U) needs to continue to exist as an entity. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent conversation with a Dalit member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar revealed new truths about the upcoming Assembly poll in the state. The MLA, from the Samastipur region, is a mathematician who was also a full-time pracharak in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) till his service was sought by the BJP to fight the panchayat and later the 2020 Assembly elections. He is an influential Dalit voice in the BJP. 
“We really respect Nitishji (Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar): Not just for his commitment to social justice but also for the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Narendra Modi Janata Dal (United) Bharatiya Janata Party State assembly polls Nitish Yadav Bihar
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon