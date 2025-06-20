With a loyal voter base, Nitish Kumar remains invaluable NDA member for now

A recent conversation with a Dalit member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar revealed new truths about the upcoming Assembly poll in the state. The MLA, from the Samastipur region, is a mathematician who was also a full-time pracharak in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) till his service was sought by the BJP to fight the panchayat and later the 2020 Assembly elections. He is an influential Dalit voice in the BJP.

“We really respect Nitishji (Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar): Not just for his commitment to social justice but also for the