Bihar: The first republic, the lost republic, thanks to political obsession

Bihar, now voting to elect its 18th state Assembly, says with pride that democracy was born here. That’s why Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India is the mother of democracy.

A signboard on the highway as you approach Bihar’s Vaishali district reads: “Welcome to the First Republic in the World.” This is no folklore. There is plenty of recorded history, rock edicts, and academic writing affirming this. For a refresher, you can swing by Patna’s spectacular museum.

Democracy, the idea of a republic where each individual has a voice and a choice, is