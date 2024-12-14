BJP's attack on the American 'deep state' reflects growing global discourse

A most important event in our politico-strategic history passed with somewhat less debate than it deserved. It was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) attack not merely on the “deep state,” now seen as a formidable, undefinable, and mysterious pan-national demon, but also on the US State Department.

When the BJP’s official Twitter (sorry, Elon, X) handle posted a 16-part thread attacking the US deep state for launching an all-out war on India and its Modi government, you might have normally been inclined to say, “It’s OK. Trump is the new President. He’s railing against the same monster. So, it’s just