Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / BJP's attack on the American 'deep state' reflects growing global discourse

BJP's attack on the American 'deep state' reflects growing global discourse

The idea had been acquiring currency across ideological lines for some time and has been given greater legitimacy by Trump

Modi, Narendra Modi
Premium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
A most important event in our politico-strategic history passed with somewhat less debate than it deserved. It was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) attack not merely on the “deep state,” now seen as a formidable, undefinable, and mysterious pan-national demon, but also on the US State Department.
 
When the BJP’s official Twitter (sorry, Elon, X) handle posted a 16-part thread attacking the US deep state for launching an all-out war on India and its Modi government, you might have normally been inclined to say, “It’s OK. Trump is the new President. He’s railing against the same monster. So, it’s just
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion BJP United States Shekhar Gupta National Interest

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon