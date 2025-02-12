Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Blaming welfare schemes for labour woes ignores real economic shifts

Blaming welfare schemes for labour woes ignores real economic shifts

For India Inc, like big business everywhere, the standard response is to view welfarism as an impediment to business plans

jobs
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

About a year after the United Progressive Alliance launched its signature rural employment guarantee scheme, a sugar baron was heard complaining on a post-Budget TV show that the NREGA, or the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (as it was called then before “Mahatma Gandhi” was prefixed to it in 2009), had made it difficult to find labour to bring in that year’s sugarcane harvest. In Punjab, the media reported, farmers faced a similar labour crisis for the kharif harvest. Soon, an MGNREGA-driven labour shortage rapidly became the received wisdom in corporate circles. This, even as it increasingly became clear that
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion jobs Employment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon