Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Blue Revolution

Story of Indian cricket is that of a rise over two decades. It is no fleeting moment of glory like in 1983. The game has seen systemic changes, with pace attack, fitness, fielding as its key pillars

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - India v New Zealand - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 15, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson, caught out by Suryakumar Yadav R
Premium

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - India v New Zealand - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 15, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson, caught out by Suryakumar Yadav R

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 9:33 AM IST
Follow Us
When India began its campaign in this World Cup, both its critics and fans had the same complaint: That it hadn’t won any International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy for a full decade, since that Champions Trophy in Birmingham in 2013.

It always made the knockouts but only to lose, once even to Pakistan (Champions Trophy again, at The Oval in 2017). This meant something had to be fundamentally wrong with Indian cricket. Fans are as fickle as critics are bloodthirsty. In these contrary emotions, both can miss the real story.

It is the revolution in Indian cricket. A revolution my generation could never dream of. And a revolution built around not one or two star batsmen but the most effective
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

World Cup: Can India make it 8-0 against Pakistan as they clash today?

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia at bottom after ENG vs AFG match

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India at number 2, Australia move to number 4

World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand dethrone India from top of table

The power of symbols

Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality

A tightrope between Israel and Arab ties

Palliatives, not solutions: When politicians hide failures under largesse

Amrit Kaal 2047: Manufacturing a prosperous Bharat

Topics : BS Opinion Indian Cricket World Cup ICC World Cup

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon