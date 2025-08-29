Friday, August 29, 2025 | 06:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / BS Infra Summit: India's rise as a global air travel hub takes shape

BS Infra Summit: India's rise as a global air travel hub takes shape

For a lasting economic momentum and growth, India should build world-class, integrated infrastructure that matches its ambition

airport, airport infra, aeroplane, flights
premium

Airports must be part of a wider infrastructure ecosystem -- seamlessly linked to ports, highways, railways, and industrial corridors.

Pieter Elbers New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has been at the heart of global trade and commerce, since time immemorial. From the Silk Route to the spice trade, India’s ports, cities, and markets connected civilisations and fostered both, economic and cultural exchanges across continents. The foundation of this legacy was built on three main principles-- its geographical location, people, and the ability to build and evolve. As India now stands at the cusp of becoming the world’s third-largest economy, these same principles are key to reclaim the country’s historical prominence. Only this time, it must be a global hub for connectivity, mobility, tourism, and trade. 
Today,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Global Trade Aviation industry GDP growth bs events
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon