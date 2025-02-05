Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Budget tweaks Customs duties to boost local manufacturing amid US tariffs

Budget tweaks Customs duties to boost local manufacturing amid US tariffs

Average tariff levels: India's average import tariff stands at 17 per cent, while the trade-weighted rate is lower at 12 per cent, according to the World Trade Organization's 2024 report

US India Trade
Premium

Ajay Srivastava
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Customs duties are import taxes that apply to most of India’s $678.2 billion imports for FY24.  The 2025 Budget introduced key changes to Customs duty across electronics, automobiles, textiles, and the healthcare sector. While some duties were cut to boost local manufacturing and exports, others were raised to protect domestic industries. Many changes are part of India’s broader trade strategy to adapt to global shifts. Let’s look at the key Budget changes and how India prepares to stay ahead.
 
Average tariff levels: India’s average import tariff stands at 17 per cent, while the trade-weighted rate is lower at 12 per
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump BS Opinion tariff

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon