Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Building cities of the future: Livability, sustainability, and governance

Building cities of the future: Livability, sustainability, and governance

Sustainability is effective when strategies are consciously aimed to create and preserve cities while catering to the needs of the people

Urban development and construction is the source of almost 40 per cent of global carbon emissions. Increasingly, technology is coming to the aid of the construction industry under pressure to adopt sustainable practices.
Premium

Representative Picture

Amit Kapoor
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cities are more than just a mere collection of buildings. They are dynamic networks of social systems, services, buildings and infrastructures. Cities are spaces with different forms and functions that offer diverse opportunities to people. Simultaneously, this leads to increased urbanisation, bringing forth a myriad of challenges that require attention. Building and designing cities becomes meaningful only when it enhances the quality of life for people, further enabling their interactions, usage and movement in ways that make cities liveable, sustainable and well-governed. Such was the late Economist Bibek Debroy’s vision for cities. His work has been influential in voicing India’s
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Sustainability governance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon